Illinois State Police continue search for man ‘considered a danger’ after he escaped in Minonk

A 47-year-old Hoopeston man remains missing after he escaped a hospital transport van Wednesday night on Interstate 39 near milepost 28 in Minonk.

A search of the area for Javier Aguirre was completed by ISP Air Operations and ISP K9 units with no success. Police said he was wearing blue hospital scrubs when he escaped from the van about 11:20 p.m. Wednesday. He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing about 250 pounds. He was not in police custody when he ran off.

This subject is considered a danger to himself and others. Under no circumstances should he be approached. Notify police authorities if you see him.

As soon as Aguirre is located, Illinois State Police said it will update the public. In the meantime, troopers are asking the public call ISP Zone 4 at 309-693-5015 if there is any information they may have with possible whereabouts.

In an effort to locate him, the Illinois State Police has partnered with local county officials to distribute “Missing Endangered” flyers. Addition uniformed police officers are in the area where Aguirre was last seen, and in surrounding areas.











