Bentkowski is Sterling High School student of the month

Eve Bentkowski, a senior, is a Sterling High School student of the month for April.

She is the daughter of Paul Bentkowski and Kelsey Stringer and has two siblings, Dylan Bentkowski and Noelle Bentkowski.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: AP Environmental Science is my most engaging class as it requires me to think about how connected our world is.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: I will be attending Illinois Wesleyan University to complete degrees in biochemistry and theater design and technology.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: Orchestra and SHS Theatre Technology.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable.: Every show I do at the Centennial Auditorium has taught me something new and has been nothing but a wonderful time.

What is your hope for the future?: I hope to find a career that I am happy in.