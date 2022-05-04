5 things to do in the Illinois Valley: Drive-in movie theater opens in Earlville

1- Catch a drive-in movie this weekend in Earlville. The Route 34 Drive-In Theatre, 4468 East 12th Road, on old Route 34, will reopen Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the season. The box office opens at 7 p.m. and the show starts at dusk. The theater is cash only. Movie nights will begin with a vintage cartoon before the first feature, then a brief intermission, followed by the second movie. Showing this weekend are “Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” and “Death on the Nile.” Use your car radio or portable at 87.9 FM for sound.

2- Shop small Saturday in Sheffield. Entrepreneurs in Sheffield will be hosting the Thrive on Main event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. During this etsy-inspired market, Sheffield will shut down the newly-renovated Main Street and fill it with vendors, boutique trucks, fresh florals, local food and decor. More information on the event can by found on the Thrive on Main Facebook page.

3 - Watch the derby Saturday and drink some wine in Utica. August Hill Winery, 106 Mill St., is hosting its Derby Day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Find one of the small horses that will be hidden around the tasting room, take it to an August Hill associate to claim a prize. Sport a flashy derby hat, and snap a photo with a life-sized winery pony. Call 815-667-5211 for more information.

4 - View Starved Rock State Park this weekend from a different perspective. Starved Rock guided kayak tours are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. They begin at the Kayak Starved Rock Campground, 1170 N. 27th Road. The view of the St. Peter’s sandstone cliffs are amazing. Wear old gym shoes, water shoes (no flip flops), or closed toe sandals. This is an out and back kayak tour which means the tour will be returning to its starting point. No shuttle is needed for this kayak tour. Call 630-567-4653 for more information.

5 - Revisit Rockwell on Saturday in Princeton. The Princeton Public Library will be hosting a month-long photograph exhibit called “Revisiting Rockwell” by Illinois artist Maggie Meiners. The event will kick off starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Princeton Public Library, 698 E. Peru St. Admission to the event will be free and hors d’oeuvres will be served. The photograph exhibit is part of “Four Freedoms and Beyond” program, a public program that will host four major events intended to promote small group discussion about issues of public importance.

Princeton Public Library (BCR file photo)

5 Things To Do

