Sheffield’s Thrive on Main will be held on May 7

Entrepreneurs in Sheffield will be hosting the Thrive on Main event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 7.

During this etsy-inspired market, Sheffield will shut down the newly-renovated Main Street and fill it with vendors, boutique trucks, fresh florals, local food and decor.

Vendors that are scheduled to attend the event include: Araya Aloe, Barrel of Wine Designs, Between the Rafters,Bellucios, By The Grace of Bows, Brothers Pub, Copilot Clothing Co, Custom Wash One, Buttercup Candles, Cafe 129, Copper Rabbit, Copper Seven Boutique, Cows Coffee, Daisy Bliss Boutique, The Dirty Red Barn, Doodle B, Edge of the Woods, Emily Marie Jewelry, Eric heaton, Frosted Farmgirl, Galassi Farms, Gramma Nanas, Grace & Mae Designs, Hello Dolly, Hillside and Vine, Josie Mari Boutique, Kamaela’s Kreamery, Krazy Kernel Kettle Corn, L and M Sweets, Leather and Linen, Little Moo Boutique, Liv Thai, Liv’s Bakes, Lucy and Marie, M Bar, Made New, Mill Road Farms, Mimis Bows, No Roots Boots, Nest, Optimal Health, Refined Peddler, Red’s Bar & Grill, Red Barn Nursery, Polka Dotted Dresser, Premier Construction, River Ranch Co., Rose Bud Tees, Runaway Rack, Rural Stems, Royal Mart, Seven Hearts Homestead/Parlor, Scattered Seeds, Sheffield Lions Club, Sheffield Hardware, Sheffield Pharmacy, Small Town Girls Boutique, So Good Candle Co., Studio on Seventeen, Terracotta Collective, Urbantique QC, Wavy Jane, Well Dressed Littles, Wild Sprouts, Whitney Warkins, Wild Moon Boho, Wildbloom Boutique, Wildflowers Boutique, Winter Works, Wooden Element and Soy Good Candle Co.

More information on the event can by found on the Thrive on Main Facebook page.