La Salle County grand jury Tuesday, July 1

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and returned the following indictments: Nathaniel J. Smith, 36, of Mendota (aggravated battery; domestic battery); Rebecca J. Uptegrove, 20, of Ottawa (two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding; aggravated unlawful use of a weapon); Blake A. Lunn, 29, of Dalzell (unlawful possession of a controlled substance); Joseph L. Mecagni, 24, of La Salle (unlawful possession of a controlled substance); Khalid M. Norwood, 30, of Streator (two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver); Jeremy L. Johnson, 43, of La Salle (two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance); Dominique G. Shebley, 23, of Peru (aggravated domestic battery); Austin R. Dacosta, 31, of Glendale, Ariz. (two counts of burglary; unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle); Grace N. Magana, 32, of Streator (unlawful possession of a controlled substance); Marcus A. Brewer, 27, homeless (armed violence; aggravated unlawful use of a weapon); Cheyenne S. Pratt, 23, of Streator (unlawful possession of a stolen firearm; unlawful possession of a controlled substance); Stephanie L. Banasiak, 34, of Streator (two counts of aggravated battery; unlawful possession of methamphetamine); Josue M. Alicea, 32, of Shorewood (four counts of theft); Michael J. Tolomei, 57, homeless (two counts of unlawful use of a debit card); David D. Carroll, 39, of Ottawa (retail theft); Matthew B. Dennis, 44, of Rutland (failure to register); Joshua J. Boaz, 46, of Ottawa (retail theft); Amanda N. Johnson, 35, of Galesburg (retail theft); Daniel A. Mondy, 37, of Ottawa (unlawful failure to register); Keagan C. Cook, 27, of Ottawa (unlawful violation of an order of protection); Kiley L. Mitchell, 48, of Ottawa (two counts of violation of a no-contact order); Gregory Munoz, 38, of Plainfield (driving while revoked).