Trial dates set in Streator drug, stolen gun seizure

A Streator woman charged with multiple felonies, led by possession of a stolen gun, is set to stand trial Aug. 25.

Cheyenne Pratt, 23, appeared Thursday in La Salle County Circuit Court and entered not-guilty pleas to six felonies, most of them drug-related, led by one count of unlawful possession of a stolen firearm, a Class 2 felony carrying three to seven years in prison.

Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. ordered Pratt to return Aug. 15 for a motions hearing. She is being held in La Salle County Jail, having been previously denied pre-trial release.

Pratt’s most serious charge was filed following a June 19 traffic stop in Streator, during which a K9 officer alerted to the presence of purported narcotics in the vehicle, driven by Pratt.

A search of the vehicle also yielded a blue steel .22 caliber revolver that was later found to have been reported stolen. A police report issued at the time indicated a preliminary charge of armed violence, a non-probationable offense, but prosecutors opted to file the lesser, but still serious, stolen firearm charge.