Princeton Public Library to host “Revisiting Rockwell” photograph exhibit

The Princeton Public Library will be hosting a month-long photograph exhibit called “Revisiting Rockwell” by Illinois artist Maggie Meiners

The event will kick off starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 7 at the Princeton Public Library, 698 E. Peru St. Admission to the event will be free and hors d’oeuvres will be served.

The photograph exhibit is part of “Four Freedoms and Beyond” program, a public program that will host four major events intended to promote small group discussion about issues of public importance.

Each event is designed to appeal to people of all ages whose beliefs range across the socioeconomic and political spectrum. All events except the “What Freedom Means: An Evening of Live Entertainment” are free.

The other events part of the “Four Freedoms and Beyond” program include:

“Who We Were Then & Who We Are Now” - a small group discussion that will focus on American values as depicted by Norman Rockwell in the 1930s and 40s and Maggie Meiners in the 21st century from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, May 13 at Open Prairie United Church of Christ, 25 E. Marion St., Princeton.

”What Freedom Means: An Evening of Live Entertainment” - an evening of music, dramatic readings, short documentaries, and other performances from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, May 21 at The Grace Theater, 316 S. Main St., Princeton. Proceeds from the performance will support Festival 56 and the Four Freedoms project.

”Who Do We Want to Be?” - an art exhibit comprised of artwork created by children, youth, and adults from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 12 at the Nedda Simon Conference Center at Freedom House, 440 E. Elm Place, Princeton. There will also be a discussion with Maggie Meiners about the responses to her work.

Other aspects of the project include history lessons for schools, writing and art exercises for youth and adults and an online “zine” containing poetry and essays. For more information on how to participate, visit the project website at fourfreedomsandbeyond.com.