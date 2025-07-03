Ottawa approves $92K purchase of two police vehicles, sale of old SUV

The Ottawa Police Department will add a 2025 Ford F-150 and a 2025 Ford Explorer following City Council's approval Tuesday. The department also plans to sell a 2016 Ford Explorer. (Scott Anderson)

Ottawa approved the purchase of two new police vehicles and authorized the sale of an older model no longer in regular use.

During its meeting Tuesday night, the Ottawa City Council approved invoices totaling $92,972 for the purchase of a 2025 Ford F-150 truck for $47,448 and a 2025 Ford Explorer for $45,524.

Both purchases will be funded from the city’s general corporate fund.

“These are new vehicles for the department,” Commissioner Tom Ganiere said. “It was a struggle for the chief to find vehicles within the budget range because prices have gone up since the budget was done, but he did it, and we’re getting our two new vehicles.”

The council also passed an ordinance authorizing the sale of a used 2016 Ford Explorer from the police department’s fleet.

Ganiere noted that the trade-in value for the vehicle was too low, and the city believes it can recoup more money through an outright sale.

Both votes passed without discussion and were unanimously approved.