Illinois Valley sports community remembers Charlie Ellerbrock: talented, professional and always friendly

In 1976, 18-year-old Charlie Ellerbrock, fresh off his graduation from La Salle-Peru High School, took a part-time job writing roundups of area sporting events and typing in high school football statistics.
He didn’t know at the time he’d spend almost 50 years telling the stories of young athletes across the Illinois Valley and beyond, but it turned out to be the perfect job for the young man.
And as the years proved, he turned out to be the perfect man for the job.
Ellerbrock, 67, a sports and sometimes news reporter for Shaw Local Media, passed away unexpectedly at his Ottawa home late last week. Known as friendly, outgoing, professional and caring, Ellerbrock’s Celebration of Life services will be held from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 at the Hurst Funeral Home in La Salle. Those paying their respects are asked to wear their favorite sports clothing.
When inducted last May into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, Ellerbrock couldn’t believe he was deserving of such an honor.
“I’ve seen over the years so many great people, athletes, coaches, media members, go in,” he told this reporter over lunch – his preferred way of doing interviews, one of many indications of the personal touch he brought to his profession.
“I’ve never seen myself in that class, in that grouping, but it is truly an honor to be thought of in that way.”
Of course, most around the Illinois Valley had been thinking that highly of Ellerbrock for a long, long time.
Throughout stints at the La Salle NewsTribune, the Ottawa Daily Times, the Bureau County Republican, The Times and finally with Shaw Local Media, Ellerbrock made friends and immortalized memories for parts of six decades.
As great a writer and reporter as he was, it was the openness, friendliness and passion with which he did his job that made him stand out.
“Charlie didn’t just cover his sports teams. He became a part of the teams he covered,” said Kevin Hieronymus, Ellerbrock’s editor at the Bureau County Republican and later teammate with Shaw Local Media. “He loved them, and they loved him back. I can remember several times seeing Charlie finish interviewing athletes after a heartbreaking loss and consoling them with a big hug.
“Charlie was a pro’s pro, and his passion for his team showed in his writing.”
Ellerbrock was also a talented slow-pitch softball player/tournament organizer, photographer and artist, often drawing portraits of fans as a way to pass the time in the stands between sporting events. Ellerbrock’s drawing skills, in fact, were how he first met Dan Wieczorek, longtime area coach, athletic director and umpire.
“First and foremost, he was a quality person,” Wieczorek said. “It showed in his writing and how he dealt with others. My relationship with him goes back nearly 50 years, starting when he did a sketch for my wife and me to give as a gift, through his years at the Bureau County Republican and to seeing his friendly face in the press box at Masinelli Field.
“I’m sure I’m not alone in saying I miss him already.”
To Hieronymus' point of Ellerbrock becoming a part of the teams and athletes he covered and the stories he wrote, over the past 20 years it was at Marquette Academy where Ellerbrock became a fixture, taking as much joy and pride in the teams' accomplishments as the Crusaders themselves.
“Charlie and I had a very special relationship that grew over time,” Marquette athletic director and coach Todd Hopkins said. “He covered teams that I coached for many years; witnessed many heartbreaking losses and a few historic wins by our teams.
“He was a great reporter and writer. He knew how and when to ask the tough question with style and grace. The most memorable and best quality that Charlie displayed was how he was able to connect with kids and how they all appreciated him and admired him.
“Simply put, Charlie was the best and will be missed by all not only as a reporter and writer, but as a friend.”
As news of his sudden passing got passed along, Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) were flooded with tributes and memories of Ellerbrock. From former and current athletes to co-workers to fellow sports media members to friends – they were all friends, really; with Charlie, it was almost impossible not to be – he was remembered as a fantastic reporter and writer in part because he cared every bit as much about the people as he did the story.
“Nearly every way I cover games, from conducting interviews to keeping stats, are the way he did it,” his closest Shaw Local Media co-worker and good friend Brian Hoxsey said. “He set the bar very high of what a writer, sports or otherwise, should strive to be. Hopefully, someday, I can get at least halfway to where he left that bar.
“As great of a writer he was, he was a better human being and friend.”