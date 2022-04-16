La Salle County man, 60s, dies from COVID-19 complications

A La Salle County man in his 60s died from complications related to COVID-19.

His death is the fourth COVID-related death this month in La Salle County. There have been 465 COVID-19 related deaths in La Salle County since the beginning of the pandemic.

Additionally, there were 76 new COVID-19 cases confirmed since April 8. Making up the new cases were a boy younger than 13, two girls younger than 13, a teenage boy, two teenage girls, three men in their 20s, six women in their 20s, five men in their 30s, six women in their 30s, three men in their 40s, five women in their 40s, five men in their 50s, four women in their 50s, six men in their 60s, eight women in their 60s, two men in their 70s, four women in their 70s, five men in their 80s, five women in their 80s, a man in his 90s and two women in their 90s.

There were 80 COVID-19 cases released from isolation since April 8.

La Salle County’s Community Level is low based on these combined indicators from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Case rate/total cases (last seven day) was 81.9 per 100,000; new hospital admissions of confirmed COVID-19 (last seven days through April 14) were a total four admissions or 3.3 per 100,000 and the percentage of staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19 (last seven days) was 0.7%.

Regardless of community level, recommendations for isolation for those testing positive and those exposed, isolation and quarantine also remain the same, including masking from days 6 to 10 when isolation/quarantine end.

The La Salle County Health Department schedules all COVID-19 tests online. Access the link at: https://hipaa.jotform.com/220026540796151

La Salle County Health Department urges everyone 5 years and older to get vaccinated and all eligible individuals to get a booster. Individuals who need to start the COVID-19 vaccination series or a booster, call the La Salle County Health Department at 815-433-3366 to schedule an appointment. The health department has Johnson and Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer available.

Go to https://www.vaccines.gov/ to search for vaccine sites.

There has been 57.9% of La Salle County’s population fully vaccinated for COVID-19; 61.75% of the county’s population with at least one dose of vaccine and 34,215 booster shots administered as of April 15, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The IDPH issued a warning Thursday COVID-19 case rates are slowly rising in many areas of the state and members of the public should be paying close attention to conditions in their local communities and staying up-to-date on their vaccination status.

“While hospitalizations and deaths tied to COVID-19 remain stable at this time, we are seeing a slow increase in cases in many areas of the State,” said Acting IDPH Director Amaal Tokars. “This is a reminder that we all need to remain vigilant and remain up to date on our vaccination status. This is especially important for those who are at higher risk for serious outcomes.”

Tokars stressed vaccination is the most effective tool to fight the virus.

Illinois’ stockpile of tests has been replenished, with more than 1.5 million rapid tests on hand, and a half a million more on the way. In addition, hospitals, schools, and long term care facilities have been urged take steps to increase their current testing capacity.

The State is also supporting pharmacies and healthcare providers in efforts to increase their inventories of the various FDA-authorized treatments in case of another surge. IDPH is advising providers to assess their patients quickly, within five days of the onset of symptoms, after a COVID-19 diagnosis to determine if they are eligible for treatment.

IDPH is also reminding the public about the recent guidance from the CDC that authorized a second booster dose for certain segments of the population at least four months after the first booster dose. This includes adults over 50 years of age, and people who are immunocompromised - those with a poor ability to fight infections - older than 12 years old.