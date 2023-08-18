Wallace Grade School to destroy some temporary, permanent records

Wallace Grade School, north of Ottawa, will destroy temporary records for students that left the district in 2016 and any student who left the district during the 2015-2016 school year.

Additionally, the district plans to destroy permanent records for students who left the district prior to 1961.

The destruction of records will occur on Sept. 15.

Parents/guardians or adult students who have graduated, transferred or withdrawn from the schools and would like to take possession of their temporary records (Class of 2016) or permanent records (prior to 1961) may do so in writing by contacting Kathi Hermann at khermann@wallacegs.org or Toby Coates at tcoates@wallacegs.org prior to Aug. 31.