La Salle County police reports: August 17, 2023

William Behnke, 58, of Streator, was arrested by Streator police 5:46 p.m. Wednesday on the 1700 block of North Bloomington Street on a complaint of violation of an order of protection. Behnke was taken to La Salle County Jail.
Dylan M. Foley, 47, of Peru, was cited by Peru police 6:15 p.m. Tuesday on the corner of Bluff and Plum streets on complaints of driving while license suspended and improper backing.
Lisa M. Gonzalez, 61, of La Salle, was cited by Peru police 12:41 p.m. Tuesday at HyVee on a complaint of criminal trespass to real property.
Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.