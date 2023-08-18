Fun in the Summer Sun event coming to Marseilles

Fun in the Summer Sun and Smoking Meat Contest is set Saturday, Aug. 19, in Knudson Park in Marseilles.

Youth activities will be 1 to 4 p.m., with a foam party 2 to 3 p.m. and a dunk tank, Connect Four, yard size sand art, games, a bug eating contest and free temporary tattoos. DJ Karma will be supplying the music.

Hot dogs will be for sale and the Girl Scouts 1667 will be selling soda and water.

The Smoking Meat Competition will feature teams of two or three with an entry fee of $20 per team. Set up begins at 8 a.m. and cooking should be done by 3:30 p.m. for judging. Participants should supply their own equipment, wood or pellets or charcoal. No coal. There should be enough meat for judges and samples will be allowed after judging. Sauce is optional.

Prizes will be based on the number of entries.

Participants will cook on-site either chicken, seafood, ribs, loins or brisket. Call 815-993-2408 for information or to enter.