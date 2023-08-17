2 more charges filed in May 6 Ottawa shooting

Additional charges were filed recently from a May 6 Ottawa shooting.
Keegan Peters, 18, of Ottawa, was indicted Tuesday by a La Salle County Grand Jury on a charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm, which is a class 1 felony, carrying a sentencing range of 4 to 15 years in prison if found guilty. Peters remains in La Salle County Jail with his bond set at $250,000 with 10% to apply.
Shawna M. Jeanguenat, 33, was charged July 5 of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Bond for that charge was set at $50,000 with 10% to apply. Jeanguenat has posted bond and is out of custody.
The charges were the result of further investigation into the May 6 shooting, according to Det. Sgt. Scott Harden in a Thursday news release. No one was injured. Ottawa detectives reviewed numerous hours of surveillance footage and conducted forensic examinations on items collected at the scene, Harden said.
Following the May 6 shooting, a search warrant was obtained and executed at 300 Deleon St. with the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Response Team.
As a result of the search warrant, police said, multiple firearms and ammunition were recovered along with a large amount of purported cannabis and money.
In May, Thomas J. Higgins, 44, also was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, a Class 2 felony carrying three to seven years in prison. Bond was set at $250,000.