Two held on felonies following Saturday shooting in Ottawa

Two Ottawa men were ordered held on felony drug and/or weapons charges following a Saturday shooting in the 300 block of Deleon Street in Ottawa. There were no injuries.
In a Monday press release, Ottawa police said officers were dispatched at 11:15 p.m. Saturday to the scene and determined a shooting had taken place. Suspects were developed and, with the assistance of the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office, a search warrant was obtained and executed at 300 Deleon St. with the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Response Team.
As a result of the search warrant, police said, multiple firearms and ammunition were recovered along with a large amount of purported cannabis and money.
Thomas J. Higgins, 44, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, a Class 2 felony carrying three to seven years in prison. Bond was set at $250,000.
Keegan M. Peters, 18, was charged with unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, a Class 1 felony carrying four to 15 years. Bond was set at $250,000.
The incident remains under investigation by the Ottawa Police Department and additional charges are pending. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Ottawa Police Department at 815-433-2131; ask for Detective Sgt. Scott Harden at ext. 38.
“The Ottawa Police Department would like to thank the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office, the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office, and the numerous residents in the area that assisted in the investigation,” police said.