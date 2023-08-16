Ottawa Elementary to seek consultant for possible referendum

The Ottawa Elementary School Board gave the go ahead Tuesday for Superintendent Michelle Lee to look for consulting companies to help the district with a possible referendum to ask to build a new school building.

The board has not made a decision on whether to seek a future property tax referendum to replace Lincoln School.

The consulting firm may help the district gather and organize information, host public meetings or share information with the public, among other tasks involving a possible referendum, including exploring if the community wants to move forward with one, Lee said. She added there may be funds available to offset the cost of the consultant.

The board hosted a public meeting Aug. 9, in which the future viability of Lincoln School was questioned. The school doesn’t have central air conditioning, is in need of security upgrades and has had some issues with pests, among other items within the facility. Parents and staff raised these issues during the Aug. 9 forum, leading some board members to say there is consideration of putting a referendum on the ballot.

In order for the school district to build a new school, which is estimated between $20 million and $30 million, it would have to pass a property tax increase referendum. The earliest a referendum could go on the ballot would be April 2024. The timeline to build a new school from a referendum to its opening is about three years, OES staff said.

Director of Maintenance Marc Tabor said Tuesday the district addresses issues right away at Lincoln School, and refuted statements made in public comment at the Aug. 9 meeting that mold was an issue in the building, noting the school is inspected and it has not been cited as an issue. Lee also said mold has not been an issue within the school. He also answered a parent’s question, confirming bed bugs are not an issue at the school.

In the interim, the board approved the purchase of up to 25 fans for Lincoln School. The district ordered 18 fans last year and will utilize fans not in use at McKinley and Jefferson schools. There are about 22 classrooms in use at Lincoln.

The first day of classes is scheduled Wednesday, Aug. 23, within the Ottawa Elementary District. The board will meet again at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Central Intermediate School, 711 E. McKinley Road.

In other items, the board:

Approved the Ottawa Youth Football League to place a memorial plaque in honor of Mark Mason at the Central Intermediate School football field.

Approved the intergovernmental agreement for police security services and the school resource officer.

Learned enrollment is at 1,858 students to start the school year; 332 at Central, 278 at Jefferson, 308 at Lincoln; 187 at Lincoln pre-kindergarten; 370 at McKinley and 383 at Shepherd.

Approved the employment of Nicole Schillings, receptionist at Shepherd; Miranda Dekreon, receptionist at Lincoln; Jennifer Carmona, receptionist at Jefferson; Steve McNally, volunteer baseball coach at Shepherd; Adam Lewis, volunteer softball coach at Shepherd; Jane Weber, paraprofessional at Central; Shelby Meisel-Dolieslager, lunch server at Lincoln; and Kim Michels, seventh grade language arts teacher at Shepherd.

Approved the resignation of Beth Sholders, receptionist at Jefferson; Adam Bialon, assistant principal at Shepherd; Sebby McGrogan, nurse at Lincoln; Carrie Smith, paraprofessional at Central; Valerie McAvoy, paraprofessional at McKinley; Julia Thumm, life skills paraprofessional at McKinley; Debra Handzo, pre-kindergarten teacher at Lincoln; Laura Koshko, lunch server and crossing guard at Lincoln; Lori Sanders, student council advisor at Shepherd; and Shannon Gaughan, Students Against Destructive Decisions facilitator.

Approved the transfer of Shannon Gaughan from Shepherd seven grade language arts to Shepherd librarian; and Mary Beth Iverson, from Shepherd interventionist to Shepherd seven grade language arts.

Accepted the retirement request of Janet Griglione, a secretary at Jefferson.