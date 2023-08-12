Ottawa Lincoln School’s future uncertain; board looking at options, including new school

The Ottawa Elementary Board is examining the future of Lincoln School, including the possibility of building a new school, which will require a referendum.

The board conducted a special meeting Wednesday with several district staff members and parents in attendance. Superintendent Michelle Lee said the district projects more than $11.6 million in repairs across each of its schools, with the majority of these projects health, life, safety items. Those projects don’t include air conditioning, which is not considered a health, life, safety item.

Lincoln School became the focus of conversation Wednesday as classroom temperatures have been recorded between 75 and 85 degrees at the school that doesn’t have air conditioning. Additionally, issues with bugs, rodents, mold, windows, security and handicapped accessibility also were addressed. The school also has seen staff turnover, with more than a dozen staff members moving on in the past five years and four different principals serving in four years.

A reoccurring question staff members had for the board was: What is the plan moving forward?

Board President Brenden Donahue said Wednesday was the start of developing a plan. He said the board wanted to hear from staff and parents on their concerns, then the board would take the next step of figuring out what could be done to remedy the issues.

In order for the school district to build a new school, which is estimated between $20 million and $30 million, it would have to pass a property tax increase referendum. The earliest a referendum could go on the ballot would be April 2024. The timeline to build a new school from a referendum to its opening is about three years, OES staff said.

To install central air conditioning at Lincoln School was estimated at $12 million and it would cost $1.5 million alone to install single units in classrooms, because of wiring and other updates that would be required.

Director of Maintenance Marc Tabor said the district does its best to control pests, but it is limited in what it can do by state regulations. The district can’t spray pesticides, for example. He said the district works regularly with Orkin to control the pest population, but he said the old building with its underground foundation makes it challenging.

Putting a 1-cent sales tax referendum on the ballot in La Salle County also was floated as an option to help the district with its operations and maintenance costs. In order to get a referendum on the ballot, school districts in La Salle County that agree to the referendum would have to make up the majority of students countywide. Lee said if Ottawa and Streator districts agreed alone, it would be enough to reach the ballot. This money would be earmarked for operations and maintenance costs only. The sales tax would be collected on specific items deemed non-essential. With that said, the referendum would raise $1.4 million per year for OES, not enough to resolve issues at Lincoln alone.

Attendance centers for kindergarten through fourth grade were another option mentioned, but board members pointed out the district still likely would need three buildings to make it work. McKinley and Jefferson schools are the other buildings in the district.

Board members Donahue, Maribeth Manigold and Lori Kimes said they were open to supporting a referendum for a new school. Manigold said in order to have success passing it staff members also would have to support it and the district as a whole would have to educate residents on Lincoln’s issues. Donahue said with the increase of property values to most taxpayers, residents have seen their tax bills go up recently, presenting a challenge for the referendum.

No action was taken Wednesday, as the special meeting focused primarily on taking public input and providing an update on maintenance costs throughout the district.

“We’re starting here,” Donahue said. “ ... this is step 1.”

The board is scheduled to meet again 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, at Central Intermediate School, 711 E. McKinley Road.