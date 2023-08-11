Streator high rise fire extinguished, apartments remain habitable

Streator firefighters controlled a fire within the eight-story Everett Towers in just more than 15 minutes Thursday.

Firefighters responded at 3:28 p.m. Thursday, finding heavy smoke coming from apartment 710 on the seventh floor, the Streator Fire Department said in a news release. Inside the apartment, firefighters encountered heavy fire and smoke in a bedroom with the room and contents on fire.

A pressurized water can was used initially to limit the fire while hose lines could be deployed from the high rise standpipe system to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Streator Fire Department, the Streator Police Department and the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal. No determination has been made on the cause of the fire.

Additional firefighters responded to the scene and assisted with ventilation, well being checks on other apartments, clean up and to help with the investigation. Reading and Grand Ridge fire departments also were requested to assist. Both departments responded with engines and four firefighters.

There were no injuries reported to residents or first responders.

The high rise remains habitable. Portions of the building had minor damage. Apartment 710 had minor fire and smoke damage. Other parts of the sixth, seventh and eighth floor had minor smoke damage, the Streator Fire Department said in a news release.

Twelve Streator firefighters responded to the fire along with two EMS crews. Along with assistance from Grand Ridge and Reading firefighters, the fire department also was assisted by Vermilion Valley Dispatch and Illinois American Water.