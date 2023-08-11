Marseilles has bicycles for rental along Illinois and Michigan Canal trail

Marseilles now has bicycles for rental where the Illinois and Michigan Canal trail meets Main Street.

Bike rentals are $5 per hour. Bikes can be rented with a cell phone on an hourly basis and unlocked from the stations along the canal trail.

Download the Movatic app. Select a bike, pay and unlock using your phone. When you’re done riding, lock your bike to an I&M Canal bike share station and end your ride in the app.

Other stations are located in Channahon, La Salle, Lemont, Lockport, Morris and Utica.

The Illinois and Michigan Canal is celebrating its 175th anniversary this summer. For more information about the canal trail, go to https://iandmcanal.org/.