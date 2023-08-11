La Salle County police reports: August 11, 2023

Alicia Reeland, 27, of Streator, was charged by Streator police with domestic battery at 2:49 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Cedar Street.
Jose A. Magallanes Carlos, 19, of Mendota, was charged by Peru police with battery at 9:26 p.m. Wednesday at Hy-Vee.
Brandon Geiger, 38, of Ottawa, was arrested by Ottawa police Friday on complaints of DUI, driving while license suspended, no insurance, illegal transportation of alcohol, suspended registration for no insurance and unlawful possession/use of a driver’s license.
Brent Valdez, 44, of Ottawa, was arrested by Ottawa police Wednesday on complaints of burglary and possession of a controlled substance. Valdez was taken to La Salle County Jail.
Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.