La Salle County police reports: August 10, 2023

Alec M. Grundman, 23, of Hartland, Wisconsin, was charged by Peru police with DUI at 6:27 p.m. Tuesday at Unytite Drive and Route 251.
Chandler B. Masur, 24, of Cedar Point, was charged by Peru police with reckless driving and passing in a no passing zone at 3 p.m. Tuesday on Route 251 at Shooting Park Road.
Norman L. Bernstein, 84, of Fredricksburg, Texas, was charged by Peru police with retail theft at 8:23 a.m. Tuesday at Hy-Vee.
Lenee K. Thumm, 39, of Streator, was charged by Streator police with violating an order of protection Wednesday in the 400 block of North Vermillion Street.
Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.