Marseilles hardware store’s last day of business set

Gleason’s Hardware’s last day of business is Saturday.
The owners of Gleason’s, 285 Main St., Marseilles, announced the store’s closing in February.
“Please stop in and support our family business as our closing sale is continued through this week!” the business posted on its Facebook page. “Thank you for your continued support over the 90-plus years.”
Gleason’s opened in 1929 and is the oldest continuous family-owned business in Marseilles.
This week’s hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday; closed Friday; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; and closed Sunday.
