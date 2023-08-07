La Salle County police reports: August 7, 2023

Alyssa J.M. Byers, 22, of Oglesby, was charged by Oglesby police with aggravated battery to a peace officer, for allegedly spitting in an officer’s face, and was picked up on Kendall and La Salle county warrants for failure to appear (disorderly conduct and traffic, respectively) at 3:14 p.m. July 31 at her residence.
Jorge Gonzales, 32, of Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police with retail theft and illegal transportation of alcohol Friday at 1441 Columbus St.
Sadie Kjellesvik, 24, Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police with retail theft Saturday at Walmart.
James A. Scott, 19, of Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police with retail theft and criminal trespass Sunday at 301 E. McKinley Road.
Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.