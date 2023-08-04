Oct. 2 trial set in Ottawa-Streator sex case

A Blue Island man will stand trial Oct. 2 in La Salle County for allegedly having sexual contact with a girl younger than 13 in May of 2020.
Devin B. Sprowls, 20, appeared Friday in La Salle County Circuit Court and entered a not-guilty plea to one count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, a Class X felony carrying six to 30 years in prison with no possibility of probation.
Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. approved Sprowls’ request for the services of the public defender and ordered him returned to court Sept. 22 for a motions hearing. Bond is set at $150,000.
Sprowls was indicted Tuesday by a grand jury and arrested Thursday at his residence by members of the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.
The criminal information since unsealed alleges an illicit act discovered following an investigation in Ottawa and rural Streator. The Ottawa Police Department and La Salle County Sheriff’s Office handled this investigation.