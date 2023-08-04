New disc, foot golf course opens at Ottawa’s Thornton Park

Whatever your taste in outdoor recreational sports, chances are Ottawa’s Thornton Park has something to pique your interest.

The list of options at the park grew Friday and in a pretty unique way.

The Ottawa Playground and Recreation Board cut a ceremonial ribbon to open a new three-hole multi-golf course at the westside park, with the equipment suitable for not only disc golf with a Frisbee-like object but also foot golf, a combination of golf and soccer.

The course is one of two in the United States, combining the two sports on one course.

Disc golf consists of throwing the disc toward a goal – a six-foot pole with a basket underneath a ring at the top holding thin chains hanging from it to stop throws – with the player getting it in the basket in the fewest throws winning the hole.

In foot golf, the object is the same, only kicking a soccer ball toward that same goal and the sunken three-foot-wide “cup” in the ground at the base. The fewest kicks wins the hole.

Ottawa native Dana Vicich, who is a member of the Professional Disc Golf Association whose daughters Edith and Lucy cut the ribbon, had a hand in creating the course and is proud to see the growth of the parks and their activities in his hometown.

“It feels good to be a part of Thornton Park and bringing it to life with this new recreational opportunity,” said Vicich, now a resident of Mokena. “Being able to double up on the space with both disc golf and foot golf is awesome. I encourage everyone to check out the park, whether it’s for pickleball, basketball, the splash pad or pick up a book from the library. Just remember to bring along a disc and a soccer ball and try out this new course.

“It was great that the girls got to cut the ribbon. They weren’t really sure what to expect, but they kept asking if they could cut the ribbon. I’m proud they got the chance to do that.”

Ottawa Commissioner of Public Improvements Marla Pearson said during the development of Fox River Park, putting a smaller course at Thornton Park and making it a multi-sport venue had been discussed. Now, what she called “the last step of the development at Thornton Park” is a reality, adding this summer’s continued development at Peck Park and Allen Park are underway.

“We’re very fortunate,” Pearson said. “We have great parks here in Ottawa and the rec board does a great job of finding ideas and finding fun things for people to do in them.

“This is the last step for Thornton Park and we’re really excited about the improvements made here. I get excited every night when I drive home from work and I see it’s packed with people playing pickleball, basketball, kids playing in the splash pad and now, most recently the amount of use this disc golf and foot golf course has been getting since it opened. It’s great … Now it’s on to Peck and Allen.”