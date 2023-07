The Grand Lodge of the Illinois Odd Fellows announced Elly Bedecker, a recent graduate of Streator High School, won their $1,000 scholarship.

The Illinois Odd Fellow-Rebekah Scholarship has been in existence since 1985, and to date there has been more than $600,000 given out in scholarships through this program. Bedecker will be attending Southern Illinois University Carbondale in the fall to study dental hygiene.