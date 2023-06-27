A’Lure in Ottawa to close July 2

Sunday will be the last day to dine at A’Lure Aquarium Bar in downtown Ottawa, according to a Facebook post from the business.

The restaurant known for its full aquarium bar opened at 213 W. Madison St. in 2016.

A Facebook post on the business’ page Tuesday announced the closure and thanked guests.

”We have enjoyed all of our old & new friends we’ve met since we opened our doors in 2016. Please join us for some laughs through July 2,” according to the post.

