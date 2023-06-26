La Salle County police report: June 26, 2023

Austin Norquist, 25, homeless, was charged by La Salle police with aggravated battery, criminal trespass, resisting and obstructing a peace officer at 9:55 p.. Saturday at 1101 Third St.
Charles L. Buck, 33, of Danville, Iowa, was charged by Mendota police with DUI at 9:34 p.m. Saturday at East First Road and Meriden Street.
Bradley Gray, 28, of Streator, was charged by La Salle County sheriff’s deputies with possession of adult-use cannabis in a motor vehicle and illegal transportation of alcohol following a traffic stop (he was a passenger) at 10:54 p.m. Wednesday at East Bridge and South Wasson streets in Streator.
Taylor N. Bohler, 27, of Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police with misdemeanor retail theft Friday at 1500 Columbus Street.
Adrian V. Graham, 30, of Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police with aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery Saturday in his residence.
Patrick J. Phalen, 51, of Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police with driving while revoked, no insurance and failure to signal Sunday in the 1900 block of Canal Street.
Brandon Kling, 35, homeless, was charged by Streator police with criminal trespass and retail theft at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Walmart.
Isaiah Houston, 26, of Streator, was charged by La Salle County sheriff’s deputies with speeding (103 mph in a 55-mph zone) and no insurance at 4:27 a.m. Saturday at Route 18 and East Seventh Road in Richland Township.
Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.