Grand jury indicts 2 in fatal Ottawa shooting

Two suspects in the June 5 fatal shooting of an Ottawa man were indicted Tuesday for murder.
Nicolaus J. Phillips, 24, of Spring Valley, will be arraigned Friday on three counts of first-degree murder. He is accused of firing the shot that struck and killed 42-year-old Eric Clements.
A La Salle County grand jury also indicted a cohort, Chastity A. Furar, 21, of Spring Valley (also listed in Ottawa), with first-degree murder. Though prosecutors said she didn’t fire the fatal shot, Furar is accused of supplying the weapon and driving the triggerman to and from the scene. She will be arraigned July 14 after undergoing a mental health evaluation.
Though the sentencing range for murder is 20-60 years, each would face a sentencing enhancement because a firearm was used to kill Clements, prosecutors said. Phillips would be subject to a 25-year tack-on, extending his potential sentencing range to 85 years, and Furar would get an extra 15 years extending her maximum sentence to 75 years.
Also indicted Tuesday were: Renee Goslin, 45, of Plainfield (violation of an order of protection); Michael Quintero, 32, of Whittier, California (unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle); Robert Kowalski, 32, of Ottawa (two counts of disseminating child pornography); Zachary Holtz-Robisky, 27, of Peru (aggravated domestic battery; domestic battery); Gonzalo Gonzalez, 36, of Ladd (driving while revoked); Brandon Allen, 28, of Princeton (unlawful possession of a controlled substance); Edgar Mendez, 33, of Spring Valley (unlawful possession of a controlled substance); Alexis Lopez, 33, homeless (unlawful possession of methamphetamine); Janette Rocha, 50, of Mendota (unlawful delivery of a controlled substance); Hank Nickel, 40, of Mendota (two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance); Genia Nickel, 48, of Mendota (two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance); Shannon Grieves, 35, of Ottawa (unlawful delivery of a controlled substance); Miranda Persinger, 30, of Varna (three counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance); Antonio Gutierrez, 47, of Aurora (driving while revoked); Thomas Anderson, 35, of Ottawa (driving while revoked); Nicholas Maggos, 31, of Ottawa (three counts of retail theft); Jacob McMillan, 33, of Dana (aggravated battery); John Smith, 44, of Ottawa (arson); Ricco Young, 47, of Ottawa (two counts of aggravated battery); Lamont Adams, 25, of Ottawa (domestic battery); David Janik, 27, of Ottawa; (unlawful possession of a controlled substance); Scott Goralczyk, 59, of Ottawa (public indecency).