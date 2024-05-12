3 kayakers found OK after search on Vermilion River north of Streator

Three kayakers were found OK following a late Saturday into early Sunday search on the Vermilion River between Streator and the area of the Sandy Ford bridge.

The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation and may provide more information, but had not released any information Sunday.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police Sgt. Phil Wire said his department assisted with the search – receiving a call at about 9:45 p.m. to help and hearing two individuals had been found at about 3:30 a.m. and the third at about 4 a.m. His team had come across an abandoned kayak during the search. IDNR Conservation Police were not in contact with the individuals who were found, hearing from other authorities, Wire said.

Wire said the IDNR Conservation Police used its airboat to navigate the Vermilion River, which is shallow in some spots and impassable with motorboats. The Illinois State Police also assisted the search with aircraft. The Grand Ridge Volunteer Fire Department and Streator Fire Department were among the agencies that helped in the search. Shaw Local News Network will seek a full list of assisting agencies and update the report.

Wire said conditions were fine Saturday for kayakers to be on the Vermilion River, but he reminded individuals the river temperature can get cold at this time of year, causing concern for anyone who had been in the river for a period of time. He also reminded anyone who is heading out to the river recreationally they must have a life jacket.