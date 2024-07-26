Grand Ridge Park campaign gets assistance from Starved Rock Country Community Foundation

Grand Ridge officials (from left) Kim Olney, Mayor Kay Hines and John Hettel were joined recently by Starved Rock Country Community Foundation Board President Reed Wilson and CEO Fran Brolley at Grand Ridge Park. (Photo provided by Fran Brolley)

The Starved Rock Country Community Foundation is partnering with the village of Grand Ridge to facilitate major improvements at its city park.

The village has embarked on a fundraising campaign to construct basketball and pickleball courts and a splash pad at Grand Ridge Park. Plans also include enhanced lighting, fitness equipment, a bocce ball court and horseshoe pits for the park at the east end of Washington Street.

As fiscal sponsor for the campaign, SRCCF will accept donations, receipt donors and provide quarterly reports to the village.

Mayor Kay Hines and the Village Board are fundraising assertively. To help cover the estimated $600,000 cost, Hines has applied for an Open Space Land Acquisition and Development grant from the state. OSLAD finances up to 50% of the cost for development of public outdoor recreation areas.

“When completed, the ‘new’ Grand Ridge Park will no doubt be a popular destination,” said SRCCF CEO Fran Brolley. “Our Foundation was created to assist with community-enriching projects like this and to work alongside selfless leaders like Kay Hines.”

To contribute online, visit srccf.org/fund/grand-ridge-park-fiscal-sponsorship/.

For park information, contact Hines at the Village Hall at 815-249-6462. For SRCCF, contact Brolley at 815-252-2906 or fran@srccf.org.