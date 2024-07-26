Streator to host Labor Day parade after years without one

Members of Laborers Local 393 from Marseilles carry a banner celebrating the holiday as they march in Streator's 2019 Labor Day parade. The parade, which has not been held since 2020, will return Sept. 1 to Streator. (Shaw Local News Network file photo)

After years without a Labor Day parade, Streator will once again be hosting the event sponsored by the Streator Chamber of Commerce.

The parade, which has not been conducted since 2020, is scheduled for noon Sunday, Sept. 1, beginning with a lineup 10:30 a.m. at the Illinois Street train depot. The parade then will move west on Main Street, and turn north on Park Street to the City Park for its conclusion.

Mayor Tara Bedei said she was excited for the event’s return. The Streator City Council approved the parade in its consent agenda Wednesday.

“We’re just excited that we get to do this again after not being able to,” Bedei said. “It’s always nice to have any family events in Streator.”

Entry into the parade is free and welcomes all local businesses and organizations to participate, according to the Streator Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

To register for the Labor Day Parade, participants can choose from several options:

In Person : Visit the Streator Chamber Office located at 320 E. Main St.

: Visit the Streator Chamber Office located at 320 E. Main St. Online : Complete the registration form available at https://forms.gle/7qGZUAR9mjDeU1fG6.

: Complete the registration form available at https://forms.gle/7qGZUAR9mjDeU1fG6. By Phone : Call 815-672-2921 for assistance and registration.

: Call 815-672-2921 for assistance and registration. By Email: Send your registration details to streatorchamber61364@gmail.com.

The registration deadline is Wednesday, Aug. 28.

For more registration information and event updates, visit the Streator Chamber of Commerce Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/StreatorChamber.