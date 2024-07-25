$30,000 raised for Ottawa Friendship House in UAW Region 4 golf fundraiser

(From left) Kristen Goodchild, Ottawa Friendship House director of Finance; Tony Barrett, Friendship House executive director; Brandon Campbell, director of UAW Region 4; Allison Perez, Friendship House director of Employment and Outreach Services; and Nick Rutovic, UAW Region 4 servicing rep and Civil and Human Rights coordinator pose for a photo during the UAW Region 4 golf fundraiser at Seneca’s Oak Ridge Golf Course. (Photo provided by Tony Barrett)

Ottawa Friendship House raised $30,000 during Saturday’s UAW Region 4 golf fundraiser at Seneca’s Oak Ridge Golf Course.

The money was raised for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. This event not only underscores the generosity of the community but also highlights the special relationship between UAW Region 4 and Ottawa Friendship House, a bond that has flourished for more than five decades, Friendship House Executive Director Tony Barrett said.

Friendship House’s story began in the early 1950s with Jane McCormick, a visionary mother of a young son with Down syndrome, who saw the urgent need for structured support programs for children with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Collaborating with Pat and Theresa Greathouse of the UAW in Ottawa and other dedicated parents, McCormick helped establish what initially was known as Every Child Hope and Opportunity (Echo School) in 1953. This initiative offered a vital alternative to institutional care and grew into a beacon of hope thanks to the sustained support and generosity of UAW Region 4 members, Barrett said.

By 1966, as the original cohort of children reached adulthood, it became necessary to evolve. Echo School transitioned into what is known as Ottawa Friendship House, expanding its mission to support not only children but also adults with IDD, fostering inclusion, social integration and enrichment of their lives. This progression is a testament to the enduring legacy of advocacy and solidarity that UAW Region 4 and families such as the Greathouses have championed, Barrett said.

Today, Ottawa Friendship House is a community resource, supporting hundreds of individuals. Many of the residents live in one of nine residential homes, while others participate in employment program, working at dozens of businesses throughout the community.

“We also offer a comprehensive day program and host various activities on our 22-acre campus year-round,” Barrett said. “The success of this latest fundraiser is not just a celebration of financial contributions but a reflection of the deep-rooted support that fuels our ongoing mission. We are incredibly grateful for the continued partnership with UAW Region 4 and all our supporters who believe in our cause and contribute to our success.”