Ottawa to add 13 surveillance cameras to monitor parks

The Ottawa City Council approved the purchase of 13 surveillance cameras Thursday to be used to monitor city parks against vandalism.

The council approved the expenditure of $42,250 to Fox Valley Fire and Safety in Elgin. The cost will be split between the Parks and Recreation and the Ottawa Police departments.

According to Ottawa Chief Brent Roalson, the new cameras, which have a 360 degree view, will be monitored by his department’s dispatch center.

He added the city currently has 12 such cameras, but those are used primarily for reading the license plates of cars during offenses committed. He said police have had success with them and believes the new cameras will help keep children safe, the parks free from vandalism and track perpetrators in the area of parks.

“Unfortunately, there’s been a lot of vandalism at the parks,” Commissioner Marla Pearson said. “We’re spending way too much money on parks to have kids, teenagers come along and destroy them.”