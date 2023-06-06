Death investigation underway on Marcy Street in Ottawa

The Ottawa Police Department asked the public Monday to avoid the 1000 block of Marcy Street, where a death investigation has been launched.

In a news release, Ottawa Police Chief Brent Roalson said Ottawa police and medics were called at 6:47 p.m. to a Marcy Street residence for an unresponsive man. Upon arrival, it was discovered the man was dead.

No cause of death was provided. The release did not rule out foul play.

“Ottawa Police are investigating the incident and are asking the public to avoid the area for the investigation to take place,” Roalson said. “More information will be available during a later press release.”