Second suspect in fatal Streator shooting returned to La Salle County

Both suspects in a May 6 shooting in Streator, which injured two and killed one, are now in La Salle County custody. It might be another few days, however, before either is charged with homicide.
Malcolm J. Whitfield, 29, of Streator (also listed as a resident of DeKalb), was remanded early Thursday from Memphis, Tennessee to La Salle County Jail. He was expected to make his first appearance later today in La Salle County Circuit Court.
For now, Whitfield faces a charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony carrying four to 15 years in prison, for allegedly firing a shot that missed a Streator man.
Neither he nor a second suspect in custody, 36-year-old Rachael N. Carter of Streator (charge: unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon), is at this time charged with any felony counts for striking any of the three wounded individuals, one of whom died in surgery. The deceased has so far been identified only as a 35-year-old woman.
But La Salle County State’s Attorney Joe Navarro said previously the investigation continues. A grand jury will be convened June 6 and prosecutors could then present jurors with additional charges including some form of homicide.
There actually were multiple shots fired May 6 at two locations in Streator. In the first, no one was struck or injured. During the second, reported in the 100 block of West Hickory Street, three people were struck.
Three victims were transported to OSF Center for Health-Streator for initial treatment. Two were then transferred to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. The 35-year-old succumbed to her injuries during a surgery.
La Salle County authorities soon disclosed they had identified persons of interest who fled the area. Carter and Whitfield were apprehended May 10 in Memphis, where they waived extradition in a Shelby County (Tennessee) court. Carter was remanded first and is being held on $750,000 bond.