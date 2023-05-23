Suspect in fatal Streator shooting held on $750K bond

One of the suspects in a May 6 shooting in Streator that injured three – one of the victims later died – is in La Salle County custody and the other suspect is on his way.
Rachael N. Carter, 36, of Streator, was remanded Monday night to La Salle County Jail, where she is being held on $750,000 bond. For now, Carter is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, a Class 2 felony carrying three to seven years in prison with no possibility of probation, from the incident that killed a 35-year-old woman.
Carter appeared Tuesday morning before La Salle County Judge Michael C. Jansz, who approved her request for the services of the public defender. Assistant La Salle County State’s Attorney Jeremiah Adams said in open court that Carter’s case was not expected to be brought before a grand jury later Tuesday.
Jansz ordered Carter to return to court June 8 before Judge Cynthia M. Raccuglia for appearance with counsel and arraignment.
The second suspect, 29-year-old Malcolm J. Whitfield, is awaiting transfer from Memphis, Tennessee to La Salle County Circuit Court to face a charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony carrying four to 15 years in prison.
Whitfield has not, as of Monday, been charged with firing the shot that killed the 35-year-old, whose name has not yet been disclosed. Rather, Whitfield is alleged to have fired a shot at a 30-year-old Streator man who was not injured.
There actually were multiple shots fired May 6 at two locations in Streator. In the first, no one was struck or injured. During the second, reported in the 100 block of West Hickory Street, three people were struck.
Three victims were transported to OSF Center for Health-Streator for initial treatment. Two were then transferred to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. The 35-year-old succumbed to her injuries during a surgery.
La Salle County authorities disclosed they had identified people of interest who fled the area. Carter and Whitfield then were apprehended May 10 in Memphis, where they waived extradition in a Shelby County (Tennessee) court.