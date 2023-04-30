Police blotter: April 30, 2023

Sergio Zugina-Ramirez, 24, of Ottawa, was cited by La Salle County Sheriff’s Office 1:27 p.m. Saturday in the area of Route 23 and Stevenson Road in Ottawa on complaints of unlawful use of electronic communication device, no valid driver’s license and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
Jill Beyer, 58, of Ottawa; Sara Bretag, 43, of Ottawa; Melinda Taliani, 29, of Ottawa, Alex Novak, 33, of Chicago; Sarah Farnsworth, 34, of Marseilles; David Fryxell, 64, of Peru; Ryan Noel, 47, of Marseilles; Angela Faas, 66, of DeKalb; were cited by La Salle County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday on complaints of unlawful use of electronic communication device.
Robert O’Hara, 64, of Marseilles; David Monroe, 37, of Coal City; Anthony Booker, 27, of Ottawa; Jonathan Williams, 31, of Leland; and Harley Stillwell, 23, of Ottawa, were cited by La Salle County Sheriff’s Office on complaints of obstructed front windshield.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.