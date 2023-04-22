Reddick Library in Ottawa to celebrate National Library Week

Reddick Library in Ottawa will be celebrating National Library Week by giving out gifts.

Stop in and pick up a gift at the Circulation Desk any time between Sunday, April 23, through Saturday, April 29. The library also will be giving out free yard signs (while supplies last).

The following events are scheduled the week of April 24 at the library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 24: Crafter Hours: Paper Peonies, adults. Learn how to make paper peonies to decorate for spring using cupcake wrappers. Registration is required as spots are limited because of the availability of supplies. To reserve a spot for this class, call the library or stop at the Circulation Desk.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, April 25: Ready, Set, Read! A story time to help children ages 3 to 6 develop literacy skills and prepare for school.

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 25: Harry Potter Book Club, fourth through 12th grade. The library will discuss the first half of Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince (Chapters 16- 30). New members are always welcome to attend. Come share your thoughts on the book, then stay for a game and a themed treat. Order your copy of the book at the Children’s Department Desk.

7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 25: Secrets of the Puzzle Master: A Virtual Conversation with Will Shortz (Illinois Libraries Present), adults. Shortz, editor of the New York Times crossword puzzle and the world’s only academically accredited puzzle master, will discuss crossword puzzles. He is the author/editor of more than 500 puzzle books, the puzzle master for NPR’s Weekend Edition Sunday, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament held annually for more than 40 years. Through his championing of puzzles, he has earned admiring fans from all over the world. In honor of this event, he has created a special crossword puzzle all about Illinois. The puzzle will be emailed to registrants after March 14. To register, go to https://bit.ly/ILP_WillShortz

This event is made possible by Illinois Libraries Present, a statewide collaboration among public libraries offering premier events. ILP is funded in part by a grant awarded by the Illinois State Library, a department of the Office of Secretary of State, using funds provided by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services, under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act. ILP is committed to inclusion and accessibility. To request accommodations, email illinoislibrariespresent@gmail.com.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 26: Shake, Rattle, Read! A fun, musical story time for 9 to 36 months.

6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27: Gamers Group, seventh through 12th grade. Get your game on at Reddick Library. Come play video games while taking a break from homework. We’ve got Wii, PlayStation 4, and Xbox 360 Kinect.