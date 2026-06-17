Ottawa library district sets July events

The Reddick Public Library District in Ottawa will host several programs and events in July.
The library will be closed for the Fourth of July on Saturday, July 4.
The events schedule includes:
- Escape the Study Room Game: Bad Seed, Good Egg: Wednesday, July 1, through Friday, July 31. Teams of up to four will have 45 minutes to solve confusing chore riddles. A prize also will be awarded. Reservations and walk-ins are accepted.
- Shake, Rattle, Read!: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesdays, July 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29. The event includes a craft, themed stories and songs. The event is open to children ages newborn to three.
- Heartstopper Hype Party: 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 1. Attendees will be able to participate in Heartstopper trivia, activities and crafts. The program is intended for children in seventh through 12th grades.
- TikTok Recipe Trends: 1 to 1:45 p.m. Thursday, July 2. Participants can create viral TikTok recipes. The event is open to children in third through sixth grades. Due to limited supplies, registration is required. To register, visit reddicklibrary.libnet.info/event, call 815-434-0509 or visit the library’s circulation desk.
- America250: Hamilton: 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, July 3. Attendees will be able to watch a filmed production of the Broadway musical “Hamilton.” The program also features snacks, sing-alongs and beverages. The movie is rated PG. The program is intended for adults and teens.
- Monthly Kit: Summer: Monday, July 6. The kit includes summer recipes and a summer charm. Participants will be limited to one kit. The kits are available while supplies last. The kits are open to adults.
- Story Time at the Woodland: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, July 6 at Nell’s Woodland, 2000 Alexis Ave., Ottawa. Participants can listen to music and stories, hike, and create a craft. The event is intended for children. Registration is required. To register, visit the library, call 815-434-0509 or visit reddicklibrary.libnet.info/event.
- America250: Boston Tea-n Party: 2 to 3 p.m. Monday, July 6, on the library’s Fulton Street green space. Attendees will be able to participate in a water pistol duel and toss complaints onto the harbor. The program is open to children in seventh through 12th grades.
- Baby’s Go to the Beach: 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. Monday, July 6. Participants can engage in a sensory ocean exploration. The event is intended for children ages newborn to three.
- Ready, Set, Read!: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays, July 7, 14, 21 and 28. The program includes songs, a craft and themed stories. The program is open to children ages three to five.
- DIY Permanent Marker Tie-Dye: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 8. Attendees will be able to design a tie-dye shirt with rubbing alcohol and permanent markers. Due to a limited shirt supply, the event is first-come, first-served. The event is intended for children in seventh through 12th grades.
- After-Hours Bingo: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 9. Participants can compete to win gift car prizes. Attendees may enter through the library’s Washington Street Annex door. The doors to the library open at 6:45 p.m. The program is open to adults.
- Shark Week Screening: 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, July 10. Attendees will be able to watch a screening of “Jaws” and participate in sea-themed activities. Participants are encouraged to bring a beach towl to sit on. The event is intended for children in seventh through 12 grades.
- The Loop Group: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays, July 11, 18 and 25. Participants can learn how to knit and crochet. The group is open to adults.
- Manga Club: 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 11. Attendees will be able to discuss “Blue Lock” and its anime adaptation. The club is intended for children in seventh through 12th grades.
- D&D Apprentice: 2 to 3:30 p.m. Monday, July 13. Participants can learn how to run a Dungeons and Dragons campaign. The program is open to children in seventh through 12th grades.
- Board of Trustees Meeting: 6 p.m. Monday, July 13. Attendees will be able to view the board’s monthly meeting.
- Jack and the Beanstalk Fairy Tale STEM: 1 to 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, July 14. Participants can create a beanstalk to support the giant’s castle. The event is intended for children in kindergarten through second grade.
- Voter Registration: 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, in the library’s Study Room 2. Attendees will be able to register to vote. Participants must bring a photo ID, proof of address and be 18 or older by Tuesday, Nov. 3. The registration is open to adults.
- Unplugged Gaming: 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, July 17. Participants can play with card decks and board games. The program is intended for children in seventh through 12th grades.
- Crafter Hours: Customized Tote Bags: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 18. Attendees will be able to paint a tote bag or create custion iron-on patches. The event is open to adults. Due to limited space, registration is required. To register, visit the library’s circulation desk, call 815-434-0509 or visit reddicklibrary.libnet.info/event.
- Mystery Monday Book Club: 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, July 20. The club may discuss “The Soulmate” by Sally Hepworth. Book copies are available for check out. The club is intended for adults.
- America250: Fireworks: 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. Monday, July 20, on the library’s Fulton Street side. Participants can learn about fireworks science and create fizzing and foaming reactions. Attendees should wear clothes which can get messy.
- Artist’s Workshop: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 21. Attendees will be able to work on art pieces. The workshop is open to adults.
- Overnight Oats: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 22. Participants can learn how to put together an overnight oats cup. The program is intended for children in seventh through 12th grades. Due to limited space, registration is required. To register, visit reddicklibrary.libnet.info/event, call 815-434-0509 or visit the library’s circulation desk.
- Gnome Homes: 1 to 1:45 p.m. Thursday, July 23. Attendees will be able to build gnome home with recycled items and natural materials. The event is open to children in third through sixth grades.
- Food for Thought Book Club: The Weekday Vegetarians by Jenny Rosenstrach: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 23. Participants must make a recipe from the cookbook prior to the meeting. Attendees also will be able to share cooking results opinions.
- Teen After Hours Bingo: 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 24. Attendees will be able to play bingo. The program is intended for children in seventh through 12th grades. Registration is required. To register, visit the library’s circulation desk, call 815-434-0509 or visit reddicklibrary.libnet.info/event.
- Summer Reading Ends: 5 p.m. Friday, July 24.
- Incredible Bats: 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 25. Participants can meet and learn about various animals including a fennec fox, fruit bats, short tailed opossum, armadillo, rabbit, dormice, rat, kangaroo rat, bats, king snake, box turtle, bearded dragon and parrot. To register, visit the library’s circulation desk, call 815-434-0509 or visit reddicklibrary.libnet.info/event.
- Homeschool Art: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, July 27, on the library’s Fulton Street side. Attendees will be able to explore calligraphy.
- Dungeons & Dragons: 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, July 27. Participants can take part in a Dungeons and Dragons campaign. The event is intended for children in seventh through 12th grades.
- Yappers Book Club: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 28. Attendees will be able to read books or work on schoolwork or a project. The club os open to children in seventh through 12th grades.
- Lego Club: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 28. Participants can create growing-themed Lego builds. The Lego creations may be displayed in the library’s children’s department.
- Fairy Gardens: 1 to 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, July 29. Attendees will be able to design and create a fairy garden with “Fairy Dirt.” The event is intended for children in kindergarten through second grade.
- Dan Gogh’s Grow Show: 2 to 2:45 p.m. Friday, July 31. Participants can learn about growing through puppets, comedy and magic acts.