Woodland to induct 4 into hall of fame class of 2023

The Woodland Education Foundation announced four new members will be inducted into the Woodland Hall of Fame.

This year’s inductees are Jan (Appel) Holmes, Kristine Metzke, Michael Mallick and Jessica Wicks.

The four inductees will speak to the high school students at an assembly 2 p.m. Friday, April 14, at the school, just south of Streator. They will be formally honored at a dinner ceremony at 6 p.m. that evening at Mona’s in Toluca.

Jan (Appel) Holmes

Jan (Appel) Holmes (DAWN BERGERON)

Jan (Appel) Holmes attended Woodland School throughout her primary education, graduating in 1977. She graduated from Illinois Valley Community College with an associate of arts in 1979. She received her bachelor of arts in sociology/psychology from Western Illinois University in 1981; and her master’s degree in human development counseling from the University of Illinois in Springfield in 1983. She is licensed through the State of Illinois Department of Professional Regulations as a licensed clinical professional counselor.

Holmes has been a master’s level mental health therapist in the Bloomington-Normal area since 1982. She has spent much of her career as a therapist, supervisor and administrator in the field of child welfare. Holmes is the founder of Heart Matters Counseling in Normal. She is trained in Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing, Trauma Informed Care, Theraplay, Shame and Vulnerability through Brene Brown, treating gambling and substance addiction, and as a child welfare specialist. She also is certified as an equine assisted psychotherapist (the use of horses within the context of therapy with individuals and families). Holmes is certified as a trainer in Therapeutic Crisis Intervention and Crisis Prevention Institute. She has served as an adjunct professor at Illinois State University teaching in the Special Education and Family and Consumer Science departments.

For the past 6 1/2 years, Holmes has been self-employed in her own private practice, Jan Holmes Counseling. She specializes in mental health, addictions and shame resiliency. She is enrolled in Martha Beck’s Wayfinder Certification Life Coach Training. She looks forward to being able to help a whole other population and organizations with the skills she is gaining.

Holmes lives in Bloomington with her husband, Scott. They have three adult children, Michon, Jared and Chad; two daughters-in-laws, Skye and Valerie; and three grandchildren, Luca, Theo and Myla.

Holmes is admired and respected by her colleagues for her passion, integrity, dedication, compassion and commitment to help others. In addition to her professional accomplishments, she treasures her relationships with her friends and family. She is not judgmental and loves unconditionally offering support and encouragement when needed. As her sister said “Everyone needs a Jan in their lives.”

Kristine (Tina) Metzke

Kristine Metzke will be inducted into the Woodland Hall of Fame class of 2023. (Photo provided by Ryan McGuckin)

Kristine (Tina) Metzke graduated from Woodland High School in 1983 and attended Parkland Community College after graduation. She received her B.S. in environmental management with a minor in occupational safety and health from Columbia Southern University. She received a Hazardous Materials Management Certificate from the University of California, Riverside. Other certifications include hazardous materials manager; ISO 14001 EMS lead auditor; underground storage tank operator – A, B, C; Class K wastewater operator-Illinois; landfill operator with special waste endorsement-Illinois; and OSHA 30-hour general industry.

Metzke was employed by Laidlaw Environmental as a field chemist/project manager in Los Angeles from 1995-98; Carus Chemical, La Salle, as an environmental, health, safety and security specialist from 1998-2018; and SeaWorld, Orlando, from 2018-2022.

Her career path has not been a straight line. She had the courage and strength to pursue her opportunity to move to Florida and work at NASA. Kristine’s career change and her move to Florida are a testament to her character. She has excelled in her work and pushed the envelope by being involved in additional activities aimed at making things better, safer and protecting the environment as well to stretch herself and transform her career path.

She is employed by HSG/NASA, Kennedy Space Center, Florida, as regulatory compliance and planning manager. In this role, she is responsible for leading a technical group providing direct support to NASA.

Metzke and her team were involved in the recent Artemis I Moon Mission. There is much more to it than just a rocket launch. The wastewater emitted from flushing the launch pad when a rocket takes off has to be monitored along with the wildlife species in the area both before and after launches. She has been fortunate enough to assist in removing tortoises from their habitats near the launch pad to a safe location until after the launch. NASA is huge proponent of wildlife, flora and fauna and conserving these assets for generations to come.

Metzke grew up in Long Point. She is the daughter of John and Lorraine Metzke. She is the youngest of three sisters, Kathy Missel (a 2019 Hall of Fame inductee) and Karen Donnelly, a private attorney in Ottawa.

Michael Mallick

Michael Mallick will be inducted into Woodland's Hall of Fame class of 2023. (Photo provided by Ryan McGuckin)

Michael Mallick graduated from Woodland High School in 1983. He attended Lincoln Christian University from 1989-1993. He graduated with a BA in Christian ministries majoring in preaching. He was ordained at the Central Church of Christ, Streator, on May 23, 1993. He attended Lincoln Christian Seminary and completed six hours toward a masters and attended Johnson Christian Seminary with nine hours completed toward a masters.

Mallick has led congregations in Illinois, Florida, Oklahoma and Indiana. His churches have had from 15 parishioners to 500. Michael has affected thousands of men and women in his three decades of service. He has led several churches and congregations to gain financial success in becoming debt free. He is senior pastor at the Jeff Street Christian Church in Lincoln.

Mallick shows love and kindness to all. He has mastered the art of humor and is able to connect with anyone. This is a life skill. Michael is an overcomer and he has faced each situation head-on and thrived in the process. This has allowed him to help others.

He is the vice chairman of the board for Kuki Christian Mission in Imphal, India, and has traveled to Pinion, Haiti ,as well as Imphal, India, to do mission work. Mallick has completed several marathons and half marathons and multiple 5k races. He wrote a children’s book called “Puffy” in 2005 and is working on a second book called “Ochey.”

Mallick is married to Beth (Bundy), a 1984 Woodland graduate. Mallick grew up in Streator with his four siblings, Beth Glisson, Jamie Galyen, Rob Mallick and Amy Glisson, all Woodland High School graduates. Mallick has two adult children Gabriella (Chris) Whitcomb and daughter Rowan; and Jonah (Morgan) Mallick.

Jessica Wicks

Jessica Wicks will be inducted into the 2023 Woodland Hall of Fame class. (Photo provided by Ryan McGuckin)

Jessica Wicks is the oldest of four children. Her siblings include sisters, Jenna and Jordan and her brother Jared. She graduated from Woodland High School in 2001. She then completed dual degrees from Southern Illinois University in radio/television and also in cinema/photography. During her time at SIU, she played on the university’s women’s rugby team.

After college she went on to travel the country for years working as a mobile marketing coordinator for Marketing Works, a company based in Chicago. It was during her time traveling she met her future wife, Angie, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Wicks pursued a career change and accomplished her associates in aviation technology in Colorado and then went to train to be an air traffic controller at the FAA Academy in Oklahoma City. As it turns out, this was not the field for her and she headed to Angie’s home state of Montana.

She began working for the county and soon became the union steward for the clerks at the courthouse and the election administration for the county. Once an opening for a business agent opened in the Teamsters Union she applied and began a new path fighting for worker’s rights. She became active in labor issues and lobbied both at the Montana State capitol and also in Washington D.C. This involvement led to her appointment as Montana state senator, when the previous senator unexpectedly died.

In her spare time, she began volunteering and training with the local search and rescue unit. She has been a major force in the extensive advancements the group has undergone in that time. She helped build a positive relationship with the local authorities and the community that was damaged before she stepped in to help rebuild the unit. Wicks has been certified or trained in avalanche rescue, ice rescue, Swiftwater rescue, wilderness survival, wilderness first responder and various rope courses. She is serving her third year as the commander of the Anaconda Pintler Search and Rescue that covers 741 square miles through the Beaverhead Deer Lodge National Forest and a stretch of the Continental Divide Trail.

Wicks has a never-stop learning attitude and is not afraid to go out of her comfort zone. She is described as forthcoming, honest, true and works hard for what she believes in. She has affected the people she knows in some way. She advocates for what is right. She pushes those around her to try new things; she pushes to not accept what is, rather to instead ask what if.