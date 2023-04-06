2 charged in March 25 shooting at Seneca tavern

Seneca police have charged two people in connection with a March 25 shooting, believed to be an accident, that injured patrons at a Seneca tavern.

Malinda Missel, 47, of Marseilles, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and Russell Mondy, 57, of Seneca, was charged with carrying a concealed-carry firearm in a prohibited area, Seneca police said in a news release issued Thursday.

Missel’s charge, filed Thursday, is a Class 3 felony carrying two to five years in prison. She will appear May 31 in La Salle County Circuit Court by Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr.

Monday’s charge, also filed Thursday, is a Class B misdemeanor carrying up to six months in La Salle County Jail. He will appear May 3 in La Salle County Circuit Court by Judge Cynthia M. Raccuglia.

Missel and Mondy were charged following an investigation into shooting reported at 3rd Bar, 316 Main St.

“Upon arrival it was learned there had been a single gunshot from a small caliber pistol which had injured two patrons,” police said. “As information was gathered, it appears the gunshot was the result of an accidental discharge of the pistol, injuring both the male and female patron.”

The victims were transported to local hospitals.