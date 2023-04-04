Police blotter: April 4, 2023

Alisha R. Carter, 23, of Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police with driving while suspended Monday at First and Maryland avenues.
Kierstin Burke, 18, of Ottawa, was charged by La Salle County sheriff’s deputies with unlawful use of an electronic communication device at 1:07 p.m. Monday on Route 23 at U.S. 6 in Ottawa.
Robert Castelli, 73, of Ottawa, was charged by La Salle County sheriff’s deputies with unlawful use of electronic communication device at 1:29 p.m. Monday on Route 23 at Center Street in Ottawa.
Jessica Cox, 33, of Streator, was charged by La Salle County sheriff’s deputies with unlawful use of electronic communication device at 2:19 p.m. Monday on Route 23 and Post Street in Ottawa.
Natalie Jones, 40, of Princeton, was charged by La Salle County sheriff’s deputies with unlawful use of electronic communication device at 2:32 p.m. Monday on U.S. 6 at Terminal Road in Peru.
Sue Payne, 78, of Oglesby, was charged by La Salle County sheriff’s deputies with unlawful use of electronic communication device at 3:01 p.m. Monday on 24th Street and Marquette Road in Peru.
Linda Langley, 49, of La Salle, was charged by La Salle County sheriff’s deputies with unlawful use of electronic communication device at 2:42 p.m. Monday on Route 23 at Jackson Street in Ottawa.
Carlye Threadgill, 30, of Ottawa, was charged by La Salle County sheriff’s deputies with unlawful use of electronic communication device at 2:54 p.m. Monday on U.S. 6 at La Salle Street in Ottawa.
Osiel Toledo-Perez, 34, of La Salle, was charged by La Salle County sheriff’s deputies with unlawful use of electronic communication device at 3:11 p.m. Monday on Route 23 at Main Street in Ottawa.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.