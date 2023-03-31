Streator attempted murder set for trial June 12

A Streator man accused of shooting at a drug agent, missing him, will stand trial June 12 for attempted murder, among other charges.
Courtney Perkins, 20, appeared Friday in La Salle County Circuit Court and was put back on trial call. He will next appear June 2 for a motions hearing.
Perkins had at one point slowed the proceedings by firing his lawyer and then advising Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. he’d try the case himself. Perkins changes his mind and now is represented by Assistant La Salle County Public Defender Doug Kramarsic.
Perkins was charged Sept. 29 after he allegedly exchanged cash and drugs with the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team during a buy-bust operation at a Streator car wash. An agent reported a shot seemed to sail over his head; but nobody was injured.
Perkins faces a complicated set of sentencing ranges on his multiple drug and weapon charges, but a conviction for attempted murder with a firearm could effectively put him behind bars for life.