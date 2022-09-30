Streator man fired gun shot at drug task force agent, prosecutors say

A Streator man was ordered held Friday morning on $4 million bond for allegedly firing a gun shot at an agent of the drug task force. The agent was not struck or injured.
Courtney M. Perkins, 20, was presented with four charges, three of them Class X felonies, with no possibility of probation. The controlling charge is attempting first degree murder. If convicted, Perkins faces 20 to 60 years in prison with an additional 20 year enhancement for use of a firearm.
He would have to serve 85% of any resulting prison term.
He also is charged with armed violence, aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (ecstasy). He is on probation for a robbery charge from Jackson County and could face back-to-back prison terms for the La Salle and Jackson counties charges.
In open court, La Salle County State’s Attorney Joe Navarro said Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team agents used Facebook to arrange on Monday a buy-bust operation at a Streator Car Wash located in 1100 block of North Park Street.
After the cash and drugs were exchanged, an agent heard a shot appear to sail over his head. Navarro said Perkins was interviewed, and acknowledging discharging a shot, though he initially told police he fired into the air.
A co-defendant Alaina J. Cravatta, 26, of Streator, is expected to appear later Friday in court. This story will be updated with information after her hearing.