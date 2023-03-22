Riordan Pool construction in Ottawa running on time as council approves final $1.55 million bond

We want to keep the price of admission low so everybody can enjoy the pool. — Ottawa Mayor Dan Aussem

The Ottawa City Council approved the final $1.55 million bond for the new Riordan Pool during Tuesday’s meeting, obtaining the final amount needed to fulfill the $6,714,670 bid awarded to Vissering Construction.

The council also placed a new agreement with the Ottawa YMCA on file, which would have the Y manage the pool, provide labor and maintenance.

Mayor Dan Aussem said he expects those services from the YMCA to cost about $150,000 per year.

“In the past, we used to budget a loss of $100,000 a year and we’re in the budgeting process right now,” Aussem said. “I think we’re looking at $150,000 but we don’t know what that number will be, or what attendees will be, but we want to keep the price of admission low so everybody can enjoy the pool.”

Commissioner James Less, the sole no vote against the pool through much of the process, worried the losses will be greater than they were with the previous pool.

Less said the cost of the pool combined with the annual bond payments will ad up to about $500,000 a year for the next 20 years.

Aussem said Less’s numbers don’t take into account what the city already pays for in chemicals, lifeguards and janitors.

“We’ve said at a number of meetings that we don’t make money on the baseball fields or tennis courts, and we don’t expect to make money on the pool,” Aussem said. “But we will be fiscally responsible to make sure we don’t lose the farm.”

Amenities at the new Riordan Pool will include a 5,700 square foot bather preparation facility with offices, locker rooms, private family changing rooms and public washrooms with showers along with a 9,500 square foot pool.

The facility includes a zero-depth entry, a six-lane 75-foot competition lap pool and a diving area with three diving stands. Also included is a covered shelter with picnic tables, vending machines and tables with umbrellas.

The new Riordan Pool still is set to open on Memorial Day weekend.