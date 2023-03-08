Riordan Pool in Ottawa maintenance could be handed to YMCA

The Ottawa City Council placed an agreement on file Tuesday that would put management and maintenance of the new Riordan Pool in the hands of the Ottawa YMCA.

Mayor Dan Aussem said the city will reimburse the YMCA for labor and maintenance, and for the costs of items such as pool chemicals. The YMCA, which is undergoing construction of its own new facility along the riverfront, also will provide lifeguards.

“They have three full-time pool operators that have all the credentials and we had just been hiring a part-time person,” Aussem said. “They already have people that do their chemicals and maintain their pumps.”

The city of Ottawa hired part-time lifeguards and managers in prior years, but Commissioner Marla Pearson said the YMCA will be able to provide a steadier stream of lifeguards since it can train and hire them during the winter. Staffing lifeguards has been an issue among local pools in the past three years.

The council awarded a $6,714,670 bid to Vissering Construction in September to replace the original Riordan Pool, which was in need of major repairs. The original pool was built in 1966.

A $1,550,000 general obligation bond also was placed on file for public inspection Tuesday, which will cover the rest of the cost. It will be up for approval at the Tuesday, March 21, City Council meeting.

Amenities at the new Riordan Pool will include a 5,700 square foot bather preparation facility with offices, locker rooms, private family changing rooms and public washrooms with showers along with a 9,500 square foot pool.

The facility includes a zero-depth entry, a six-lane 75-foot competition lap pool and a diving area with three diving stands. Also included is a covered shelter with picnic tables, vending machines and tables with umbrellas.

The new Riordan Pool is still tentatively set to open on Memorial Day weekend.