Ottawa’s $6.7 million pool construction running on schedule thanks to mild winter

The winter construction season has been kind to the multiple projects being built around Ottawa, including the $6.7 million new Riordan Pool.

Mayor Dan Aussem said the warmer weather has allowed Vissering Construction of Streator to move along with its schedule as winter gives way to spring and the planned May 29 Memorial Day opening draws closer.

Vissering Construction was awarded the $6,714,670 bid to build the pool in September and started construction weeks later with the intention of having it ready for the 2023 season.

The old Riordan Pool was originally built in 1966, and had reached the end of its expected lifespan at the end of the 2021 summer season. The former pool would have needed more than $500,000 in repairs to open in 2022 with an additional $1.7 million in repairs needed to open in seasons after that, commissioners said.

The new pool will have upgraded amenities, such as new locker rooms and a full length lap pool, along with a diving well.

Funds for the new Riordan Pool were obtained through general obligation bonds, with the expectation the city will be able to pay for it using money from recreational marijuana tax, which generates $30,000 per month for the city.

Construction crews build a new swimming pool Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at the Riordan Pool site in Ottawa. The pool is projected to cost $6.7 million. (sanderson@shawmedia.com)