Black and White Ball sets record for Starved Rock Regional Center

Fourteen years has not dimmed the excitement of a gala when it comes to supporters of Starved Rock Regional Center (formerly Easter Seals, LBC).

This year’s event set records of guest attendance and proceeds raised with 240 tickets sold and more than $70,000 raised, which exceeded the goal by $20,000. As in past years 100% of proceeds will remain local and help children through the agency.

SRRC is a non-profit agency that serves more than 500 children per year in La Salle, Bureau and surrounding counties. Services include a free Autism Resource Center, occupational, speech and developmental therapy to children throughout the Starved Rock area; a child care center for children with and without special needs located in Ottawa, and toddler classes in Ottawa.

The ball wouldn’t be the same without the presentation of the 2023 ambassador, Bennett Essman, though technical difficulties didn’t allow the playing of his video, so SRRC encouraged people to view it on their Facebook page to hear Bennett’s inspirational story.

“We are so thankful to everyone that donated items for the auction, sponsored the event and donated to the cause despite the struggling economy,” said Tracy Beattie, president and CEO of SRRC in a press release. “We were so grateful to welcome back many supporters of the early years of the ball as well as give a big thank you to new guests and sponsors.”

The event included dinner, dancing, live and silent auctions, music and other activities. This year, the ball was at the Auditorium Ballroom in La Salle.

Fiddlerock! by Casey McGrath and pianist Ryan Wotherspoon welcomed guests during cocktail hour, where they were treated to charcuterie boards, complementary chocolate martinis courtesy of Mark Platt- Edward Jones, and photos with Annette Barr Photography Dinner was catered by Hy-Vee and dessert was donated by them in support of SRRC.

Emcee Kathy Missel and Bennett graced the stage to welcome everyone and remind them what their support means to the center and children like Bennett. With ties going back to Easter Seals Telethons, Missel helped those in attendance understand the importance of SRRC’s continuing work. Matthew Bullock led the guests in a rapid-fire live auction and fund-a-need. Afterward, DJ Mike kicked off the dancing with music.

Sponsors of the event include:

Platinum Sponsor: Illinois Valley Contractors Association

Diamond Sponsors: Justice Law Firm, Karen Donnelly Law, LW Schneider, NECA-IBEW Local 176 and Ottawa Noon Rotary.

Other Major Sponsors: Anderson Pool Supply, AudiTorri Associates, BASH, Cantlin Law Firm, Chessie Lane Animal Hospital, Connecting Point Computer Centers, Dieken Straughn Farm Management, Edward Jones- Mark Platt, Financial Plus Credit Union, First Federal Savings Bank, First State Bank, Greater Ottawa Networking Group, Holiday Inn Express, Illinois Valley Building Trades, Knights of Columbus 634, La Fondita, Law Offices of Peter F. Ferracuti, Marseilles Lions Club, McDonald’s of Ottawa and Utica, MG Gulo & Associates, Midland State Bank, OSB Community Bank, OSF Healthcare, Progress Park Veterinary Hospital, Robert Hasty Farmers Insurance, Schweickert & Ganassin, Sheet Metal Workers Local #1, SOCU, Steinberg’s Furniture, Studstill Media, The Hi-Way Restaurant, The Times, WCMY and Wells Fargo

For more information about Starved Rock Regional Center, contact Jennifer Kirkman at 815-434-0857 or email her at jenniferk@starvedrockcenter.org.