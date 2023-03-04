Ottawa pool construction forges ahead as council prepares to approve final $1.55 million bond

An ordinance for a bond issue to obtain final $1.55 million portion required for the Riordan Pool is on the agenda for the 7 p.m. Tuesday Ottawa City Council meeting to be held at 301 W. Madison St. in Ottawa.

This comes in conjunction with the continued progress on the project, which, so far, costs $6.725 million. The City of Ottawa can still issue bonds for a total $7.9 million if costs rise, as was decided in a July City Council meeting. Vissering Construction was awarded a $6.7 million bid back in September.

Mayor Dan Aussem posted on his Facebook page Friday that the forms and reinforcements for the zero-depth entry pool are being installed and workers are constructing the family changing rooms.

Amenities at the new Riordan Pool will include a 5,700 square foot bather preparation facility with offices, locker rooms, private family changing rooms and public washrooms with showers along with a 9,500 square foot pool.

The facility includes a zero-depth entry, a six-lane 75-foot competition lap pool and a diving area with three diving stands. Also included is a covered shelter with picnic tables, vending machines and tables with umbrellas.

The original pool, which opened in 1966, will be demolished to begin construction. It would have needed more than $500,000 in repairs to open in time for 2022 and the council decided in January 2022 it made more sense to spend that money on a new pool rather than pay for repairs every year.